Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.10), with a volume of 285100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.40 ($1.12).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 141.92 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of £641.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

In other news, insider Marten Pieters bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,750 ($14,227.10). Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

