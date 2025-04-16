Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 40000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
