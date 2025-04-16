Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $45.49 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Vail Resorts worth $45,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,348,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,252,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 522,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,902,000 after acquiring an additional 57,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 444,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,033 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $140.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $170.52. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $226.78.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,960. The trade was a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $197.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

