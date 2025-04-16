Verisail Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.21.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
