Verisail Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 361,752 Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Verisail Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 361,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,000. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up about 7.9% of Verisail Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Verisail Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 6,120.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 4,168,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,212,000 after buying an additional 4,101,536 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,333 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651,492 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 2,047,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 35,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $47.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

