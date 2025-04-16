Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 972.0 days.
Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance
ALFVF stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.
Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alfa Laval Corporate
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.