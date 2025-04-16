Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 755,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 972.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Performance

ALFVF stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.61.

Alfa Laval Corporate Company Profile

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

