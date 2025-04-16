Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 423.5% in March

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Air France-KLM Trading Down 6.4 %
OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.
