Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Up 423.5% in March

Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 423.5% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Air France-KLM Trading Down 6.4 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. Air France-KLM has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Air France-KLM had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services and aeronautical maintenance in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airframe maintenance, Engine Maintenance, and Component Support.

