VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 29,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The company has a market cap of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.
