VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CSF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 29,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114. The company has a market cap of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $60.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,261,000.

