Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nuvve Trading Up 6.5 %
NASDAQ NVVEW traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Nuvve Company Profile
