Top Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – April 15th

Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, and Chubb are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products and services. These companies, which range from large agribusiness conglomerates to smaller regional firms, play a vital role in the global food supply chain and are influenced by factors such as weather conditions, technological advancements, and trade policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of DE traded down $5.28 on Tuesday, reaching $462.39. The stock had a trading volume of 360,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average of $443.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $286.69. The stock had a trading volume of 441,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.21.

