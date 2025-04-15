VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,343 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMH. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $201.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $170.11 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

