Jump Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 23,356.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,875 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $16,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,024,000. AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $52.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.97 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $222,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,792.03. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,686,430.68. This trade represents a 15.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

