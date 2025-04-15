TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Announces Earnings Results

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

TH International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ THCH opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. TH International has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

About TH International

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers brewed tea, coffee, milk tea, lemonade, hot chocolate, and coffee drinks. It is also involved in franchise related business. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

