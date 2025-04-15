THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Rating Increased to Hold at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on THO. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of THOR Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

NYSE THO opened at $70.37 on Monday. THOR Industries has a 52 week low of $63.16 and a 52 week high of $118.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.18.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.05%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,103,000 after acquiring an additional 619,318 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in THOR Industries by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,130,000 after buying an additional 283,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 37.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after buying an additional 411,466 shares during the period. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $95,688,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 939,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,304 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

