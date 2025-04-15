Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at D Boral Capital

D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Medicus Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on Medicus Pharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Medicus Pharma Price Performance

MDCX opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46. Medicus Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medicus Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medicus Pharma stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,457,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Medicus Pharma accounts for 1.3% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC owned 13.43% of Medicus Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

