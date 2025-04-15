Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 255.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NLS Pharmaceutics
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 ETFs Thriving in April’s Market Chaos—Are You Missing Out?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.