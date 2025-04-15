Short Interest in NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW) Increases By 255.6%

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSPW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLSPW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

