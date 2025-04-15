SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases 4,530 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $4,393,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Entergy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

