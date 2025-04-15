Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GRAB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Grab by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Grab by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Grab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 351,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of Grab stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRAB shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.62.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

