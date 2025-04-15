Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 191.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,038.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 565 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Fox Advisors cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

