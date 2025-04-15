iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Acquired by CacheTech Inc.

CacheTech Inc. raised its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,537 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of CacheTech Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CacheTech Inc. owned 0.74% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $15,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,943,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.97 and a fifty-two week high of $89.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

