United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,550,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,429,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,751,000 after purchasing an additional 353,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.51 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3256 per share. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

