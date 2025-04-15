Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Short Interest Down 69.7% in March

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,200 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the March 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VVR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 813,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,776. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Senior Income Trust

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.