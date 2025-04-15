Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 8762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12.
Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.
The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.
