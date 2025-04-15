Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17), with a volume of 8762 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.25 ($0.17).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Various Eateries

Various Eateries Company Profile

In other news, insider Hugh Osmond acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £110,000 ($145,042.19). Company insiders own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

