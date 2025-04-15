Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 6,375 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,420,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 2.79% of Atlanta Braves worth $54,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 160.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves in the third quarter worth $507,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 123.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 92,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

BATRK opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.46 and a one year high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 44,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $1,849,984.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 330,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,830,366. This represents a 15.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 130,402 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,118 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.