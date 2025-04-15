Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 51,655 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 1.43% of Southwest Gas worth $72,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 599.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

