Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $10.74 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OXY stock opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.95.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Raymond James lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

