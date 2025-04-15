Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Discovery has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

About Discovery

See Also

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

