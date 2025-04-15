Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Down 64.0% in March

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
DCYHF remained flat at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. Discovery has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $9.65.
About Discovery
