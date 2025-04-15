AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Short Interest Update

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.3 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of IDTVF remained flat at $31.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. AB Industrivärden has a 12-month low of $31.26 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

