Short Interest in Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Decreases By 67.6%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the March 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 1.1 %

NPNYY traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 38,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,195. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 18.28%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

