Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target at $12.50

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 27.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,261 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,887,000 after purchasing an additional 54,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
