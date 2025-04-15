Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $51.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Shares of EPR opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.25%.

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,321.30. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock valued at $502,581. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

