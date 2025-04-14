Value Partners Investments Inc. Buys 126 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 48.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

