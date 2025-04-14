Promethos Capital LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Promethos Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Nutrien makes up 2.3% of Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Promethos Capital LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 331.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR stock opened at $51.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.13. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.12%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

