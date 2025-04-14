Value Partners Investments Inc. Has $302,000 Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Methanex by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 32.03%.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

