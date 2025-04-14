LTS One Management LP Invests $14.24 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

LTS One Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 205,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $14,237,000. Amphenol comprises 4.0% of LTS One Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after buying an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $1,378,794,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,057,928 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $629,073,000 after buying an additional 107,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.0 %

APH stock opened at $65.39 on Monday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.71. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

