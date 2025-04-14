CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.5425 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

CMS Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 5.8% annually over the last three years. CMS Energy has a payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.26. 462,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49.

Insider Activity

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,815.68. The trade was a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

