ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) & EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Critical Comparison

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $86.14 billion 0.03 $41.00 million $0.05 122.80 EnSync N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and EnSync”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ReNew Energy Global has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 2.17% 1.75% 0.24% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ReNew Energy Global and EnSync, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnSync 0 0 0 0 0.00

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.15%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than EnSync.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats EnSync on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

