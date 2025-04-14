Scotiabank Increases Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to $23.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.59. 124,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,132. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -196.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of -0.25. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 221.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,717,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $15,696,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after acquiring an additional 718,408 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $8,281,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 186,278 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

