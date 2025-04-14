Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Sold Rep. Josh Gottheimer

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD). In a filing disclosed on April 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chord Energy stock on March 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 3/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) on 3/19/2025.

Chord Energy Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.34. 1,154,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,550. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $79.83 and a 1 year high of $188.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day moving average is $117.95.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chord Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chord Energy by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chord Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chord Energy from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Williams Trading set a $155.00 target price on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $139.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.62.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Further Reading

