Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292,348 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.93% of Shake Shack worth $161,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,426,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,497,000 after buying an additional 49,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,937,000 after acquiring an additional 49,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Shake Shack by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 449,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,384,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 359.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

