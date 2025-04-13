Altman Advisors Inc. Sells 235 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.13.

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.6 %

IBM opened at $235.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

