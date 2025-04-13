SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 83,279 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 556.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after buying an additional 13,621 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,353,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,850,000 after acquiring an additional 104,168 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. This represents a 34.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,450 shares of company stock valued at $23,988,008 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $168.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $153.52 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

