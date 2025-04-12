Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.50. Super Hi International shares last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 709 shares traded.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

About Super Hi International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

