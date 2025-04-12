D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.76. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 85,402 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HEPS. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HEPS

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Price Performance

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 148.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.