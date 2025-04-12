Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Up 65% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Free Report) rose 65% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13). Approximately 2,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 128,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

Induction Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.41.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile

Induction (AIM: INHC) Induction delivers a suite of software solutions that transforms care delivery and the patient journey through hospital. Our system-wide applications help healthcare providers and administrators to deliver care at any stage remotely as well as face-to-face – giving the communities they serve greater flexibility, control and ease of access.

