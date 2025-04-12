Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 618.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,287,000 after acquiring an additional 643,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after acquiring an additional 292,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.8 %

SEE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.35. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.