Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $182,000 Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $6,646,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard A. Friedman bought 3,525 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,722.64. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Mizuho lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Utz Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Utz Brands Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

