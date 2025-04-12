McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Oder Investment Management LLC

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $309.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $221.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.04.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,400. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.87.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

