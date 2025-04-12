iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,940,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.71% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $259,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $79.64 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

