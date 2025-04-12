Fmr LLC Grows Stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,819,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646,293 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.02% of REV Group worth $249,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

REV Group Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE:REVG opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.94. REV Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

REV Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at REV Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

In related news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total value of $146,007.93. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

